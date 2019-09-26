Hamburg restaurant owner admits to pocketing $40,000 in sales tax

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Owner of the Wanakah Grill in Hamburg pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny, according to the State Tax Department.

60-year-old James Rath of Lake View admitted to pocketing just over $40,000 in sales tax collected from customers rather than sending money to the tax department.

Officials say it was collected at Wanakah Grill between March 1, 2014, and February 28, 2018.

“Those who disregard their obligation to remit the sales tax they collect violate the trust of their customers, deprive the communities where they operate of revenue needed for vital services, and put similar businesses at a competitive disadvantage,” said New York State Commissioner of Taxation and Finance Michael Schmidt.

Rath must pay restitution of $40,661 under the plea agreement, according to the State Tax Department.

He faces up to a year in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on December 17.