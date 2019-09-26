Breaking News
Woman stabbed to death at McKinley Mall in Hamburg

Hamburg restaurant owner admits to pocketing $40,000 in sales tax

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
gavel court crime_73093

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Owner of the Wanakah Grill in Hamburg pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny, according to the State Tax Department.

60-year-old James Rath of Lake View admitted to pocketing just over $40,000 in sales tax collected from customers rather than sending money to the tax department.

Officials say it was collected at Wanakah Grill between March 1, 2014, and February 28, 2018.

“Those who disregard their obligation to remit the sales tax they collect violate the trust of their customers, deprive the communities where they operate of revenue needed for vital services, and put similar businesses at a competitive disadvantage,” said New York State Commissioner of Taxation and Finance Michael Schmidt. 

Rath must pay restitution of $40,661 under the plea agreement, according to the State Tax Department.

He faces up to a year in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on December 17.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss