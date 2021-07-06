Hammers Lot donates 4th of July parking proceeds to dog rescue

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who is known for bringing down the hammer on rowdy tailgaters is showing his softer side for some four-legged friends.

Eric Matwijow, the owner of Hammers Lot, charged drivers $4.99 to park at his lot on the 4th of July. But he decided that money was better off elsewhere.

After almost 100 cars parked in his lot to watch the fireworks, $600 went to Hamburg Mutts for Freedom.

The founder of Hamburg Mutts for Freedom, Natalie Howes, says shelters across the nation are struggling. Covid-19 shutdowns forced all fundraising events to stop…meaning little to no income for over a year.

Howes also says the shelters are seeing more dogs than ever.

“People got puppies, and now they’re 15 months old and they have to go back to work. And the puppy isn’t acting right, because they’re leaving. So they’re having some separation anxiety,” said Howes.

To learn more about Hamburg Mutts for Freedom click here.