CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Call 4 Action is getting results at a local senior living facility. Residents there for months have been complaining about a lack of basic necessities.

Many residents who live at Angela’s House on Doat Street in Cheektowaga are living with disabilities. They were stunned to learn earlier this year when they moved in that the facility opened without handicap accessible doors.

What did we find today?

Those very much needed handicap accessible doors have been installed. They were installed last week. Residents earlier this summer, reached out to Call 4 Action, demanding better living conditions.

And, it starts at the entrance, with those who rely on a wheelchair being unable to get inside or outside on their own, which has been frustrating for residents on daily basis. Angela’s House is a six-story affordable housing facility with nearly 70 apartments.

“I think the more that gets out about what not’s taking place here versus what has taken place I think you help us a lot so hopefully, we keep saying hopefully by Christmastime things will be turned around,” said Barb Fisher, a tenant.

Last month, there was a small fire inside and residents say they finally have more details about their fire plan. There have also been complaints of yellow running water and theft inside the building. Some residents tell us there are weak floor boards in their apartments.

Tenants tell us they expect to have a meeting with owners of the building this week to address those concerns.

Delta Development, the company that owns Angela’s House says despite these issues, the building is safe.