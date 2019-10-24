Harvest season wrapping up for Journey’s End farmers on Brewster Street

It was chilly and drizzly, Thursday morning, but that didn’t stop a group of Nepali refugees from harvesting vegetables in their urban farm.



The group of refugees were working with Journey’s End Refugee Services. Many of the refugees there sign up to work on the Brewster Street farm on Buffalo’s east side.



“Most of our clients were farmers in their home country. So, they come here, wishing they had fresh food and this farm kind of provides a sense of familiarity,” said Lauren Dawes, farm program manager for Brewster Street Urban Farm.



Bir Rai remembers farming with his dad back in Nepal.

“Pumpkin, lettuce, potato, tomato, cucumber, anything… garden,” he said.

They take what they grow and sell the vegetables at the lobby inside the Tri-Main building. They’ve been busy all year, growing everything from cherry tomatoes, eggplants and lettuce to guards.

They’ll be at it again in the spring of 2020.