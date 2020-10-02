Haven House hosts annual “Shine the Light” event for domestic violence awareness month

(WIVB) – Erie County leaders and advocates are raising awareness for domestic violence in our communities.

Haven House in Buffalo hosted its annual “Shine the Light” event on Thursday night.

It’s to honor the victims of domestic violence.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said the pandemic has made many of these situations worse, with victims trapped with their abusers, unable to report their cases.

“My fear was the numbers of arrests and prosecutions was going to go through the roof,” Flynn said. “Those numbers have not worn out yet, but that doesn’t mean that the numbers of all reported cases are not on the rise.”

County leaders stress that if you’re in immediate danger and feel it’s unsafe to call for help, you can text 911.