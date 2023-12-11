BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — The South Buffalo community is grieving the loss of a local father who was one of the two people killed in an unusual accident over the weekend.

James Piazza, father of Ryan Piazza, said his son was on his lunch break at a Lactalis dairy facility and was crossing the street when he was fatally hit by a motorcycle.

“I didn’t believe it for at least 24 hours. It was pure shock,” James said. “I couldn’t really wrap my head around it until the day after. It was difficult.”

James says his 33 year-old son was outgoing, caring and funny.

“He had a sense of humor that would sneak up on you,” he said. “You didn’t realize he was going to tell a joke but then suddenly you couldn’t stop laughing.”

According to Buffalo police, Ryan was struck by a motorcycle around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Ryan Piazza was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the motorcycle, 20-year-old Joseph Sawicki, was taken to ECMC, where police say he later died.

“I think that he’s hopefully at peace,” James said. “I realize that another family lost their child too, and it’s terrible.”

Ryan leaves behind a 7-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter.

“It’s hard because he was such a huge person,” James said. “He was a good dude. He was a good father. He did a lot.”

Ryan was well-known in the boxing community. One of his coaches tells News 4 that Ryan was one of his best fighters and was an all-around great person.

“Once he got something in his head, he wasn’t going to change. That was him, you know. He stuck with it, and you gotta give him credit for that,” James said.

Lactalis on South Park Avenue is covering the funeral expenses.

“I can’t even explain what kind of loss you feel. It’s a hard day. It’s hopefully going to get easier, I don’t know. It’s going to take a while, but the support and everyone who’s out there, it does help,” James said.