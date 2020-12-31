Head Coach McDermott excited to have fans back in Bills Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott says he’s pumped fans will be allowed at Bills Stadium.

He says it’s rewarding for the team to have Bills Mafia cheer them on at their first-round playoff game.

“It’s great, I think it’s exciting news, certainly always good to be able to have our fans watch us play in person and I understand that it’s just a small amount. I can empathize with the fans that aren’t going to be able to see us alongside those people. And listen, there’s been a lot of hard work that’s gone into this this wasn’t a couple of days project, it’s been going on all year.” Sean McDermott, Head Coach, Buffalo Bills

McDermott also stressed it’s important for fans to be smart and stay safe.