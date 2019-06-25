Health officials, UB researchers to build plan for cancer prevention at Buffalo-Cheektowaga border

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Department of Health will team with UB researchers to build a plan for preventing cancer in neighborhoods on the Cheektowaga-Buffalo border.

Last July, the New York State Department of Health reported higher rates of six types of cancer in small parts of Cheektowaga and Buffalo.

Researchers believe that while some factors for the cancer are environmental, others are matters of lifestyle choices, such as smoking.

State Health Department leaders say the program should begin sometime after July 1.