HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)– Hamburg police say a 36-year-old Buffalo woman was stabbed to death inside the Sears at the McKinley Mall Wednesday afternoon.

Police are continuing to search for the male suspect. They believe he knew the victim. We’ll have the latest details live on @news4buffalo. — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) September 25, 2019

Police responded to the call of around 2 p.m.

They’re currently looking for a male suspect.

Authorities believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

This is a developing story, News 4 will update as more information becomes available.