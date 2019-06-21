Heavy traffic, delays expected with Kerfuffle, NKOTB concerts happening tonight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With two concerts happening in the Canalside area tonight, Buffalo police are urging travelers to think ahead, as delays and heavy traffic are expected.

Kerfuffle is expected to go from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Canalside, and New Kids on the Block will be performing at the KeyBank Center at 8 p.m.

Police are asking concert attendees to arrive early and/or use the NFTA Metro system.

Marine Drive will be closed from Scott Street to Erie Street beginning at 1 p.m.

People are reminded to not block fire hydrants or crosswalks.