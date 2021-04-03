Hertel Avenue Business Association hosts first annual Easter egg hunt

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Hertel Avenue Business Association held its first annual Easter egg hunt Saturday.

More than 1,000 eggs filled with toys were hidden on Hertel Avenue and there were even 12 golden eggs.

The lucky kids who found those eggs took home a special prize from the easter bunny.

Organizers say they put this event together to bring back some family fun and to simply make people happy during what has been a tough time for many.

Suzanne Laba of the Hertel Avenue Business Association said, “We as a board have been trying to come up with new ways to engage our community and businesses to make it a better area to live, work, play, so we thought why not bring the spirit of easter out and everyone out because we know it has been a really rough year for everybody.”

Laba said she and the rest of the Hertel Avenue Business Association know they accomplished their goal with today’s event by seeing all the smiling faces as they had fun on Hertel avenue Saturday afternoon.