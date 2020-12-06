Hertel businesses push for customers with “Shop Local, Shop Hertel”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The 25th annual Hertel Holidays happened this weekend, but the push to shop local won’t be stopping anytime soon. After what she calls a successful Hertel Holidays, Bon Fire Craft metal smith, Emily Sajban says this year’s turnout from the community was encouraging.

“People were super nice and respectful about our capacity limits and everyone just wanted to come out and support their neighborhood businesses,” said Sajban.

If the push to shop local this year hasn’t already convinced you, the Hertel Business Association developed the “Shop Local, Shop Hertel” project.

“It’s an Oxford Pennant, that you collect and you have all the pins for all of Hertel Avenue”, explained HBA President, Judy Porto-Fiorella.

Each pin represents a shop along the strip. If you spend twenty dollars or more at a store, you can collect the pin.

The idea of closing up shop weighs heavily on the minds of many.

“You know, we made it through, but the idea of a possible shut down during the holidays is really hard,” said Sajban.

For her, as well as others, this time of year is crucial for keeping their shops running.

“The holiday walk and the holidays are when they usually do most of their merchandise moves. Most of it, during the holidays. And it helps them get along sometimes for a month or two after.”

Compared to big box retailers, and online shopping, many of these small businesses don’t have another plan if things shut down.

“That’s all they have,” said Porto-Fiorella. “That’s their livelihood. They need this. They need this more this year than any other.”

