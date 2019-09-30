Higgins announces federal money coming to help fix Richardson Olmsted Campus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–New federal money is coming to help fix up part of the Richardson Olmsted Campus.

Congressman Brian Higgins announced today $400,000 will be used on roofing to stabilize and preserve four buildings.

The money comes from a federal grant through the National Park Service.

Higgins calls the Richardson one of Buffalo’s most iconic architectural masterpieces.

“This grant recognizes the Richardson’s standing as a national treasure and seeks to preserve and restore this piece of Buffalo’s past and future,” Higgins said.

Also happening on the Richardson Olmsted Campus, another 10 buildings and 25 acres are pending redevelopment.