Higgins announces funding to purchase PPE for Niagara County, Amherst first responders

EAST MEADOW, NEW YORK – MARCH 24: Nassau County police lead a donation drive to collect medical equipment such as N95 surgical masks, nitrile gloves, Tyvek suits and antibacterial and disinfecting wipes to battle the coronavirus pandemic at Eisenhower Park on March 24, 2020 in East Meadow, New York. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–According to Congressman Brian Higgins, first responders in Niagara County and Amherst received federal grants to purchase PPE for COVID response.

Higgins announced the Niagara County Department of Emergency Services was awarded $77,295.45 in funding, and Ellicott Creek Fire Company, which serves the Towns of Amherst and Tonawanda, received $3,750.39.

“This emergency funding provides necessary resources to protect those who protect our community,” Higgins said.

He says FEMA lists the purchase of PPE, such as eye protection, isolation gowns, protective coveralls, gloves, respirators, and face masks, as the primary funding priority for these grants.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.