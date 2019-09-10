Higgins announces two WNY organizations awarded National Day of Service grants

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and Read to Succeed has been selected to receive the September 11th National Day of Service and Remembrance Grant Award from the Corporation for National and Community Service.

Congressman Brian Higgins says the purpose of the grants is to encourage volunteering as a tribute to victims, survivors, and those who served in response to the attacks on 9/11.

“Organizing volunteer action that benefits our community is a great way to pay tribute to the victims, survivors, and first responders of 9/11, and the grants awarded by the Corporation for National and Community Service will help us do that here in Buffalo and Niagara Falls,” Higgins said.

The Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center was awarded a grant of $31,500 to organize over 4,000 over five days to plan and participate in activities throughout Niagara County for National Day of Service.

Higgins says activities include events at veterans’ parks in Niagara Falls, North Tonawanda, and Newfane, a 5K remembrance run for emergency first responders in Lewiston, a community forum on disaster planning, and a candlelight night walk in collaboration with Lockport High School.

“We consider it an honor to pay tribute to the victims, survivors and all who served in response to the 9/11 – many of whom were volunteers themselves — by organizing and encouraging thousands of Niagara County residents to participate in September 11th Day of Service and Remembrance activities,” said Memorial Medical Center President & CEO Joseph A. Ruffolo.

$72,094 will go to Read to Succeed Buffalo to train 100 volunteers next year for service as literacy tutors.

Following training, they will serve 100 pre-k to third-grade classrooms helping bridge the low-income achievement gap by supporting students with literacy coaching.

“The activities and time invested by the dedicated RTSB volunteers, who will be trained through this investment, truly reflect the principles upon which the Day of Service & Remembrance is predicated,” said Anne Ryan, Executive Director of Read to Succeed Buffalo.