Higgins calls for House to pass infrastructure bill by Independence Day

(WIVB) — Congressman Brian Higgins says he wants the house to pass an infrastructure bill by July 4.

In the last week, President Biden has met with the congressional leaders to push his two-trillion dollar plan.

He’s also discussed a scaled-back version with moderate republicans in the Senate.

Congressman Higgins says no matter what a bill needs to be passed, to fix the country’s aging infrastructure.

“I’m supporting the bill I think should be more I don’t think you know I think you you come across did you get from it it will pay for itself so wherever the boats out let’s go get them and let’s put people to work and rebuild communities like this one,” said Higgins.

Higgins says this federal infrastructure bill, will help make sure the next phase of the Buffalo renaissance can include everyone.