Higgins: If Canada won’t reopen the border, the United States should

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Congressman Brian Higgins says if Canada won’t reopen the border, the United States should.

It was an idea first floated by New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik last week. Friday, Congressman Higgins said Canadians should be given permission to cross into the U.S.

He argues it would let people in Canada get vaccinated in the states, while also putting pressure on the Canadian government.

“It’s not ideological, it’s common sense-ical. And 15 months that border’s been closed people who love each other have been separated for 15 months, people that have cottages and homes here in Western New York can’t visit their cottage if they’re fully vaccinated? How does that make sense?,” said Representative Higgins.

President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are expected to meet in the United Kingdom during the G7 summit.

We’re told the border will be one of the topics they discuss.