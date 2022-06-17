BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two congressmen from western New York believe the country needs to ban sales of military-grade body armor to civilians.

Republican Chris Jacobs and Democrat Brian Higgins co-sponsored a bill named after Aaron Salter, Jr. The retired Buffalo Police officer was working as a security guard the day of the shooting at Tops Market.

He could not stop the killer who was wearing body armor.

“The body armor that Chris speaks of is currently the grade used by the military and the police. They will continue to use that. What we’re trying to do is keep it out of the hands of the bad guys,” Representative Higgins said.

“I think it’s an idea now, that because of the situation here, will have more momentum, and I’m confident, and I’m really hoping that we can get someone to pick it up quickly in the Senate as well,” said Representative Jacobs.

The other co-sponsor of the bill, a congresswoman from New York City, had introduced it in the house earlier, but it did not pass.