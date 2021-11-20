Higgins talks Canada’s changes to border restrictions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Congressman Brian Higgins is speaking out on changes Canada is making to its border restrictions.

Starting November 30 fully vaccinated Canadian citizens can re-enter their country without showing a negative COVID-19 test so long as their trip lasts less than three days.

Higgins said while this is progress, he hopes the rule would apply to Americans as well.

“There is no reason why the testing requirement could not have been put aside for both Canadian and American travelers at the same time. And further, there’s no reason why these two borders for the fully vaccinated in a safe and successful way could have been opened six months ago and should have been,” said Higgins.

Higgins said testing is a constraint that should be removed.