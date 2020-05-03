1  of  2
Coronavirus
High school student holds food drive for those in need

Local News
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A JFK Senior may be missing what would have been her last weeks in class but instead, she’s using the time at home to help West Seneca.

Emily Hoerner organized a drive-thru food drive and also collected personal protective equipment in the parking lot of Metts Dance Studio Saturday

“This is a great time to, like, do a community event. A food drive is what everyone else needs right now,” Hoerner said


Hoerner was nominated as one of Independent Health’s community all-stars, and among the qualities, she has to demonstrate to win is making a difference in her community through community service.

