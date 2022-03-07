WILLIAMSVILLE N.Y. (WIVB) – Rising gas prices are burning a hole in drivers’ wallets. From restaurants that deliver to school districts whose students rely on transportation, people everywhere are dealing with rising gas prices.

“From our end, we try to eat as much as we can, so to speak, because you can’t just keep changing your prices every single day,” said Paul Santora, who owns Santora’s Pizza Pub and Grill.

At Santora’s Pizza Pub and Grill in Williamsville, owner Paul Santora said almost every aspect of his business is getting more expensive, from food to labor costs, now the price of gas. His business chose not to hire drivers directly, but to offer delivery through the Toast Takeout App. He says it’s too much of a hassle, and as gas prices top four dollars a gallon, it would only get more difficult to find the workers.

“For delivery we use a third party because to get drivers, how do you even do that without charging a pretty substantial delivery fee for your guests because they’ve got costs associated with that? They’ve got gas, they’ve got maintenance on their car, you’ve got the employee itself that the restaurant is paying,” he said.

“We’re all seeing that increase and it’s not going away. Every time we’re at the pump it’s going up, up and up.”



Restaurants that deliver are being put in a bind with the rising cost of gas.



At La Nova Pizza, each location has its own delivery drivers. Those drivers take on the added expense of gas prices.

“They pay for it themselves, they work on tips and hourly wages so they’re eating the costs,” said La Nova VP Dante Todaro. “I’m sure people are tipping bigger to help out our delivery drivers cause they appreciate that. They need that.”

Todaro says they’re trying to hold off raising the costs of their pizza and wings for as long as they can.

“Maybe down the road if prices keep going up, $5 a gallon like we’re seeing in Cali right now, maybe we’ll have to go there but for right now, we’re holding steady,” he said.

Higher gas prices could create a problem down the road for school districts that fuel up school buses. Niagara Falls School Superintendent Mark Laurrie told News 4 there’s built-in wiggle room in the school budget, but that can only go so far.

“We think we have enough cushion there. It’s an unpredictable, somewhat volatile line at this point of time and budgeting, we have what we think is the right amount,” Laurrie said. “The more increases we see the more we’re going to have to look for other sources of funding to draw from to pay for that.”

Laurrie said it’s possible money for transportation will have to be taken from programs in the district. He’s hoping to avoid that but it all depends where gas prices stand by the end of the school year.

“The foreshadowing that these prices have certainly means that the bid price is going to go up significantly from where it was this time last year,” Laurrie said.