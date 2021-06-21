Hilbert College requiring vaccinations for students, faculty, and staff

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Citing prioritization of the health of the campus and the wider community, Hilbert College is requiring all staff, students, and faculty to have a COVID-19 vaccination to return for the Fall 2021-Spring 2022 academic year.

In a statement on the school’s website, Hilbert president, Dr. Michael Brophy said the move was “inspired by our Catholic, Franciscan identity, meant to serve the common good and uphold the safety and well-being of our campus community, particularly for the most vulnerable among us.”

Those unvaccinated, due to medical, religious, or personal reasons, must submit a request for exemption form to the college’s Wellness Center. Students can apply for remote academic accommodations for extenuating circumstances with COVID-19.

All individuals whether vaccinated or not will not be required to wear masks or be socially distanced while on campus including visitors.