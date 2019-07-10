Historic steeple damaged by fire replaced at Fredonia church

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A historic steeple has been replaced on a church in Fredonia. Wednesday morning, construction crews completed their installation of a new steeple at Family Church Fredonia.

The original steeple was damaged in a fire in May 2018. It had to be demolished.

Rev. Scott Wise was on hand as crews did their work.

“There was such a heaviness to it,” he said. “I went up on one of the lifts this morning and saw how it looks up there. Knowing that the things we’re seeing could be up there for generations to come, it’s a really weighty thing.”

Since the fire, the congregation has been meeting at an alternate location. They will remain there until the end of August, Rev. Wise said. He added construction crews still have some work to do.