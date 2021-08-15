Hochul to keep Cuomo’s commissioners in place for at least 45 days

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-New York) visits the Erie County Fair in Hamburg on Sunday. Hochul will become Governor of New York when Andrew Cuomo’s resignation takes effect on August 24.

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul is trying to build an administration in a matter of weeks. She’s vowed changes are ahead for state government. However it doesn’t appear all of those changes will be immediate.

Hochul visited the Erie County Fair in Hamburg Sunday. In response to a question about her cabinet, she indicated Andrew Cuomo’s commissioners would keep their jobs, at least temporarily, when she becomes Governor on August 24 in place of the resigning Andrew Cuomo.

“What I will do is put together an administration that has some continuity because we are in a crisis situation,” said Hochul, referring to the coronavirus pandemic. “However, I’m going to be signing an executive order to keep people in place for 45 days and continue to evaluate during that time.”

Hochul said the “best and the brightest” commissioners and public servants would stay on.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is visiting the Erie County Fair today. pic.twitter.com/KLT1i9NekK — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) August 15, 2021

On Wednesday, Hochul warned anybody accused of any unethical activity in the report issued by New York State Attorney General Letitia James earlier this month would not have a place in her administration. That report concluded Cuomo sexually harassed women. It also says “many” current and former Executive Chamber workers claimed the work environment was toxic and emotionally abusive.

“That’s job number one, is to clean house with people who are mentioned in the report in that negative way,” Hochul said. “A number of people have left already. I’m going to continue working with the team I have as Lieutenant Governor, but (also take) advantage of those deep relationships I have with many outstanding commissioners and public servants who are part of the (Cuomo Administration).”

Hochul is also yet to announce who she will appoint as her Lieutenant Governor. The Associated Press reported Sunday state Senators Jamaal Bailey and Brian Benjamin are emerging as top contenders for that job.