Hofbräuhaus Buffalo hosts “Stadtfest”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you were having a Sunday Funday, chances are you were at Hofbräuhaus in downtown Buffalo!

They hosted a Stadtfest! That means “City festival” in German.

People got to indulge in authentic German beer, music, food, and much more.

“The chef has also created an elaborate buffet with a lot of german favorites, roasted chicken, pork roast with badonko beer gravy so we have a whole buffet going on. Brian Windschitl of Hofbräuhaus said.

More than 250 people bought tickets for each of the time slots.