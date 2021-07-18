Hofbräuhaus Buffalo hosts “Stadtfest”

Local News

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you were having a Sunday Funday, chances are you were at Hofbräuhaus in downtown Buffalo!

They hosted a Stadtfest! That means “City festival” in German.

People got to indulge in authentic German beer, music, food, and much more.

“The chef has also created an elaborate buffet with a lot of german favorites, roasted chicken, pork roast with badonko beer gravy so we have a whole buffet going on. Brian Windschitl of Hofbräuhaus said.

More than 250 people bought tickets for each of the time slots.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now