HoganWillig files lawsuit against Gov. Cuomo, seeking data NYS officials have on transmission of COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A local law firm has filed yet another lawsuit against Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Hogan-Willig is asking a judge to make the state answer open records requests that were filed in December.

The firm wants to know what data state officials have on the transmission of the coronavirus, and where that data comes from.

Its lawyers have filed several lawsuits in recent months, challenging many of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.

In a statement, the governor’s office says it won’t comment on the suit directly but says it stands by and will defend its processes.