Holiday shoppers descend on Walden Galleria and Makers and Shakers Artisan Market

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Holiday shopping got off to a good start on Friday at the Makers and Shakers Artisan Market and the Galleria Mall.

The Makers and Shakers Artisan Market is an event that features locally made and produced items ranging from jewelry, clothing and alcoholic beverages.

“These are all locally based vendors. Really, the best thing about this event is they bring the local community together. It makes sure our money stays in the local economy,” said Josh Holtzman, a partner in 26 Productions.

The Walden Galleria will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. this Saturday. The Makers and Shakers Artisan Market will take place one more day on Small Business Saturday.

