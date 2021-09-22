Holiday stores suggest buying Christmas decorations early due to high demand and shipping delays

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wednesday may have only been the first day of fall but some local retailers suggest you start buying Christmas decorations now.

There’s a high demand for holiday décor and some of the beverages many people enjoy over the holidays.

Nathan Gordon is the president of Christmas Central which owns Dave’s stores. He said they preordered a lot of Christmas decorations this year in anticipation for another high demand.

“This will be a record breaking year for the Christmas industry,” Gordon said. “Right now a lot of the challenge is also getting the items in from overseas so we can keep meeting the demand.”

He said as more people have been at home they’re decorating more; hence the increase in demand.

Pat Woyshner owns Woyshner’s Christmas Shoppe and said her experience has been the same.

“We ordered in January and we’ve been ordering ever since because some companies are telling us some things won’t be in so we’re trying to replace them with other product,” she said.

Something else high in demand and short supply right now: liquor, specifically tequila and some vodkas and whiskeys. Donna Domagala manages Straight Up Wines and Liquors.

“There’s an agave shortage right now in Mexico and that’s the only place that can make tequila,” she said. “We kind of prepared for this we knew it was coming so we went ahead and ordered a lot of stuff when we could and we also took on some new products because we knew other things wouldn’t be available.”

While some people’s minds may still be on fall, the holiday season is coming. Gordon and Woyshner both suggest buying your decorations sooner rather than later.

“People are buying Christmas and they are buying a lot of it right now,” Gordon said.

He said he anticipates this high demand to continue well into 2022.

Kayla Green is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of her work here.