Holiday Valley Ski Resort plans December opening

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Holiday Valley’s new target opening date for the season is sometime this week.



The weather hasn’t quite been favorable since Thanksgiving through now, but with cold air hanging out here in Western New York, the popular ski resort is full steam ahead with snowmaking and other preparations!



Director of marketing Jane Eshbaugh says the resort is likely making snow tonight and will keep at it as the weather permits.



“The colder it is, the drier it is, the more quantity you can make. But we think with what’s coming up and a little bit of natural snowfall that we should be able to open sometime this week. We’re not going to say exactly what day it’s going to be yet, but stay tuned.”



When the resort opens, Eshbaugh encourages everyone to buy tickets ahead of time online to ensure their spot on the slopes. She says due to capacity limits, there may be days that are too busy to sell walk-up tickets.

