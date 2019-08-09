Home repair help for residents impacted by Lake Ontario flooding

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some much needed financial assistance is heading to communities along the Lake Ontario shoreline.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that $20 million will go to help residents in these communities repair their homes. Many of the communities along the Lake Ontario shoreline, have been damaged after years of flooding and erosion.

The state has allocated $300 million through the Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative or REDI Commission. Here’s how the money breaks down.

$20 million for private homeowners

$160 million for regionally significant projects

$120 million will be allocated to eight counties. Those counties include Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Cayuga, Oswego, Jefferson and St. Lawrence.

The funding for private homeowners is available through the state Department of Housing and Community Renewal Residential Home Repair Program.