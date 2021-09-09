Homicides in Buffalo down by more than half two months after founding of VIPER Task Force

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Homicides in Buffalo are down by more than half after two months of the federal VIPER Task Force.

The task force has been working to get illegal guns off the streets in both the Queen City and Rochester.

It will now be extended through October.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says that community groups have also played a big role in the drop in violence.

“It’s important that we keep these relationships going, with the community, with the pastors, with the anti-violence groups, with the boys and girls clubs, with the YMCA, with the after school programs that are now coming back up,” said DA Flynn.

The VIPER task force has led to more than 140 gun arrests.