Honor Flight plans next trip after COVID cancelations

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB)--Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight is raising funds for a very important cause. The organization teamed up with Chiavetta’s to hold a chicken barbecue fundraiser at the Made in America store Wednesday.

Honor Flight takes local veterans to our nation’s capital to see the memorials built on their service. And sacrifice.

Tom Petrie, president of the Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight says the organization had to cancel trips during the pandemic, but are hoping to make one happen next year.



“You and I are here today because of our heroes. We live in a free country because of their sacrifices. No matter where you come from, political affiliation, we’re all Americans and we need to continue to tell our veterans welcome home and thank you for your service.”



Honor Flight is planning to take 38-local veterans on the next trip to Washington.