FORT ERIE, ON (WIVB)– A water main break near the stables at the Fort Erie Race Track caused a sinkhole which swallowed a racehorse.

It happened early Thursday morning. The thoroughbred, Mr. Changue, was grazing on a backstretch when the ground gave way.

The sinkhole was at least 6 ft. deep, which is well over the horse’s shoulders.

Race track workers and the Fort Erie Fire Department worked to rescue him.

Trainers say the horse is expected to make a full recovery.