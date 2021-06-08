Hostage situation in Irving has Route 438 closed

IRVING, N.Y. (WIVB) — A hostage situation on the Cattaraugus Reservation in Irving has Route 438 blocked off, according to the Seneca Nation’s Communications Center.
A lockdown is in place and residents are asked to stay indoors. Mercy Flight is on the scene.
Video sent to News 4 from a viewer shows a heavy police presence in the area. A car appears to be on fire. State police is also responding.
Early Childhood Learning Center says they are on lockdown and have been since roughly 3 o’clock.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update this article as new information becomes available.