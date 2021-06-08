Hostage situation in Irving has Route 438 closed

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IRVING, N.Y. (WIVB) — A hostage situation on the Cattaraugus Reservation in Irving has Route 438 blocked off, according to the Seneca Nation’s Communications Center.

A lockdown is in place and residents are asked to stay indoors. Mercy Flight is on the scene.

Video sent to News 4 from a viewer shows a heavy police presence in the area. A car appears to be on fire. State police is also responding.

Early Childhood Learning Center says they are on lockdown and have been since roughly 3 o’clock.

This is a developing story. News 4 will update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories