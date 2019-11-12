How crews and residents across WNY are working to prepare for a potentially slippery night

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–It’s been a long day already, and it’s going to get longer.

Not only have Town of Tonawanda plow drivers spent much of the day picking up roadside leaves before the snow hits tonight, but they’ve also been pre-salting the roads in advance of the snow that’s been coming down for hours already.

At the salt barns on Woodward Avenue, huge trucks have been coming in with shipments of road salt from Mount Morris near Letchworth..1,000 tons of rock salt has been delivered throughout the day today on several trucks,

Even though residents are allowed to park overnight on the Town of Tonawanda streets until Wednesday night, people are asked to avoid parking on the street overnight tonight if possible to help the plow drivers.

All sixteen plow crews will be on the road tonight in Town of Tonawanda where the snow is falling at its peak.

The guys at Military Towing in the Town of Niagara are preparing for a long night as well.

They say this is where good tires come in for drivers who may go off the road on a slippery night.

We asked the folks at Monro on Grand Island whether all-weather tires really mean “all-weather” and they said even all-wheel drive and four-wheel drive vehicles do much better with actual snow tires.