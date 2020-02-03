How Dunkirk Dave became WNY’s unofficial groundhog

(WIVB)–Dunkirk Dave once again delights a faithful southern tier crowd for Groundhog Day.

The groundhog comes out of his little house, eager for some pumpkin pie. Bob Will, Dunkirk Dave’s handler, has been perfecting this celebrated tradition for about 50 years.



“When I was a young boy, I picked up a groundhog that had been shot by a hunter and nursed it back to health,” Will said.

He started his own Groundhog Day in the late 60s. He was a Special Ed teacher and started doing it for his students.



“I brought a groundhog to school and the kids enjoyed it and the newspaper found out about it,” Will said.

Will says it was the Dunkirk Observer who bestowed the name Dunkirk Dave.



“It’s just a fun thing to do. Everyone’s looking for something fun to do in the middle of winter, and this is it.”

And Will is happy to provide that for folks who want to be a part of that. He says he believes Dunkirk dave is about 93 percent accurate, and the way he handles his groundhog compared to other versions of the event, has something to do with that.



“He comes out unencumbered by any cage or any fence or any wire, he’s not held or shoved or pushed. And he can do what he wants to do on the ground. “