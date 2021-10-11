How ‘Grade A Teacher’ Linda Whalen gives as much hope as she gets from her sixth-grade class

ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — For Linda Whalen who has been teaching for over 30 years, and once attended Iroquois’ School District herself, she admits she loves being an educator and couldn’t see herself doing anything else. “I’ve just always loved teaching.” says Whalen, “It’s a craft. It’s an art and when it’s done really well, it’s incredible to watch. The kids bring out the best in me as do many of my colleagues.”

The sixth grade ELA and reading teacher is described by her colleague Michelle Hill as a “one of a kind human being.” Hill went on to say, “She is an excellent teacher, friend, [and] colleague. She connects with people on a level that not many people do and it’s amazing to see her interact with the students in that way. I’ve learned a lot from her, we continue to learn together, and we have a great time.”

During the 2020 COVID-19 shutdown period which forced educators to resort to online teaching, Whalen implemented “breakfast with books.” Where she began hand-delivering books from her personal library to her students’ homes to engage them.

