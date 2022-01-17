How to heat your home safely in a winter storm

(WIVB) — With all the snow outside, people will want to be extra careful, not only when they’re shoveling, but also when they’re cranking up the heat.

Fire officials say residents should not use a stove or a grill to heat their homes, and for those using a wood fireplace, have it inspected every year. They caution against using heat sources that don’t come with the home, such as space heaters, which can malfunction. Residents also need to make sure they clear out all the snow around their closest fire hydrant.

Firefighter Ryan MacPherson said the time a firefighter spends on scene shoveling out the hydrant in an emergency could be crucial minutes lost.