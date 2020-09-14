Huddle for Hunger, blind volunteer inspires others

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 has teamed up with the Buffalo Bills Foundation and Independent Health for “Huddle for Hunger.” Donations from the online campaign will go to FeedMore WNY. Our Gabrielle Mediak shares the story of one volunteer who despite being totally blind, is helping tackle hunger.

“I call my blindness a challenge in life, not a disability,” said Andrew Pieczynski. He’s been volunteering with us FeedMore WNY twice a week since the pandemic began.

“He knew he had something to give back to the community and he made sure he was able to do that,” said Communications Manager, Catherine Shick.

He works the assembly line, readying bags for the Fill the Backpack program. It’s expected to feed around 4500 children this school year.

“This program is for the kids,” he said. “Knowing they’ll be able to have a meal and supplement their meal is a very good feeling in your heart.”

And the atmosphere at FeedMore only adds to that good feeling. “As a volunteer, you’re treated as a family member and they let me prove myself of what i’m able to do,” he said.

“Feedmore WNY would not be able to continue our mission without the help of amazing volunteers like Andrew and the many others who help us support and provide food for those in need,” said Shick.

Shick hopes stories like Andrew’s inspire others to volunteer and give.

Huddle for Hunger’s food donation drop off takes place this Saturday from 12-4 p.m.

