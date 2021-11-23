Hundreds of Thanksgiving meals are donated by St. Joseph’s and Sister’s Hospital

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York Healthcare workers are giving back to those in need before Thanksgiving.

It’s a 40-year tradition of giving between St. Joseph’s Campus, Sister’s Hospital, and other associates with Catholic Health entities.

“Everybody donates, puts together food baskets, the doctors provide the funds for the frozen turkeys,” explained Esther Sanborn, Vice President for Mission. “We were able to link up with community partners and get these baskets, these delicious thanksgiving meals out to people in our community.”

Organizers estimate more than 100 totes were filled and sent out to Western New Yorkers. Father Louis Klein’s parish is one of the dozens that will give back to those in need.

“The people here are so generous. We can help those who are in greater need, and it’s just a great feeling,” said Father Klein. “Not just a feeling, but a sense of God’s work being done here.”