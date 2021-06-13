Hundreds of unwanted Amazon deliveries arrive at WNY home

Dozens of boxes arrive daily from Amazon, UPS, and FedEx, with thousands of the same item.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You might not realize just how much you bought while online shopping, until those boxes are delivered to your door. But the Amazon packages sent to Jillian Cannan and her family weren’t ordered by anyone in her household.

At first, Cannan thought her business partner ordered supplies for their studio. Once she looked closer, she realized while it was her home address on the box, it wasn’t her name.

As the boxes came in droves, Cannan reached out to Amazon to find the rightful owner. The representative told her the individual listed on the address didn’t have an amazon account. Tracking information also led them nowhere.

Inside the boxes are thousands of silicone brackets for inside facemasks. While Cannan estimates about 100 deliveries so far, each box holds more than 1,000 of these mask inserts.

While Cannan searches for answers, she fears this is not a mistake, but a scam. However, if someone has actually sent their deliveries to the wrong house, Cannan want’s to know.

“We would love to give them to you. I would love to connect with the rightful owner and give all of these back. Especially if it’s somebody who ordered them that needs them,” she said.

Cannan and her family also say they are open to donating the mask brackets if they are not claimed.