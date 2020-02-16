Hunter’s Day of Hope and Prayer for Children held in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)-The 22nd Annual Hunter’s Day of Hope and Prayer for Children was held at the Ad Pro Sports Center in Orchard Park Saturday.



The annual event is held to remember Jim Kelly’s son, Hunter who died in 2005 from Krabbe Leukodystrophy , a nervous system disease.



Jill Kelly says that this event is held to thank the Western New York community for their support.

” We love Western New York, we love the Buffalo community and that’s what we do in Buffalo. We support each other and most of these people have been there for us, and this is an opportunity for them to show what they do with the community and bless all these kids and these families.”



News 4’s Kelsey Anderson helped emcee the event.