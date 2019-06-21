Husband and wife arrested after meth lab search

The Orleans Major Felony Crime Task Force executed a search warrant at 40 Beechwood Blvd. at the Oak Orchard Estates in the Town of Gaines after investigating the manufacturing, possession, and distribution of meth in the Village of Albion.

As a result, a husband and wife were arrested for manufacturing and possessing meth.

Police say they seized eight grams of meth, over four ounces of meth oil, and lab equipment.

Richard Meise, 36, of Albion and his wife Linda Meise, 37, of Albion, were both charged with the following:

1 count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second degree. (class A II felony)

1 count of unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine in the third degree. (class D felony).

1 count of criminal possession of precursors of methamphetamine. (class E felony).

Both were arraigned in Orleans County Court and held at the Orleans County Jail on $10,000 cash and $20,000 bond.

They’re set to return to court on June 24 for further proceedings.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and further arrests and charges are pending.

The New York State Police Special Operation Response Team, the Albion Police Department, and the Medina Police Department helped execute the search warrant.