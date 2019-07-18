Hyundai donates $100,000 to Roswell Park

Today, the Hyundai Hop on Wheels organization donated $100,000 to Roswell Park.

The money will go toward battling pediatric cancer.

One of the doctors on the front lines of the fight spoke about what the donation will do for children.

“This will allow us to advance a therapy that we really think will be successful into the clinic for patients who really have a cancer that is very difficult to treat, where there are no good standard therapy options, and really bad outcomes at this point,” Dr. Matthew Barth said.

At an event marking this donation, children fighting cancer at Roswell dipped their hands in paint and placed their handprints on a white Hyundai Santa Fe.

The handprints are meant to represent their journeys, hopes, and dreams.