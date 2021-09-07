I-290 lane and road closures in Amherst and Tonawanda start tonight

(WIVB) – Drivers should expect continuing lane closures on I-290 through Amherst and Tonawanda on weeknights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., starting tonight (Sept. 7).

The lane closures are part of a pavement rehabilitation project expected to continue through the end of October.

Starting at 7 p.m. tonight, single lane closures will continue on I-290 E between Exit 5 (Millersport Highway) and Exit 6 (Sheridan Drive) with a total shut down of I-290 E from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly.

Drivers will have to follow a detour along Millersport Highway and Sheridan Drive.

Also starting at 7 p.m. tonight, single lane closures will continue on I-290 W between Exit 3 (Niagara Falls Boulevard) an Exit 1 (Delaware Avenue), with a total shutdown of I-290 W from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly.

Drivers will have to follow a detour along Niagara Falls Boulevard, Sheridan Drive, and Delaware Avenue.

The work is expected to last two weeks and is weather-dependent.

