I-90 to be temporarily closed overnight next week for National Grid repair

(WIVB) – I-90 will be temporarily closed in both directions between Exit 52A (William Street) and Exit 53 (I-190) starting with single-lane closures from 8 p.m. Monday into Tuesday.

The full closure is scheduled for about midnight through 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The closure is to support National Grid, which is scheduled to make repairs to a fiber optic cable over the Thruway.

Travelers will encounter the following detours: