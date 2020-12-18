I-90 to be temporarily closed overnight next week for National Grid repair

(WIVB) – I-90 will be temporarily closed in both directions between Exit 52A (William Street) and Exit 53 (I-190) starting with single-lane closures from 8 p.m. Monday into Tuesday.
The full closure is scheduled for about midnight through 3 a.m. Tuesday.
The closure is to support National Grid, which is scheduled to make repairs to a fiber optic cable over the Thruway.
Travelers will encounter the following detours:
- I-90 westboundtraffic must exit at exit 52A (William Street) to Union Road (Route 277).
- William Street ramp to I-90 west will be closed
- I-90 eastbound traffic must exit at exit 53 (Buffalo – I-190 North).
- I-190 southbound traffic can exit at exit 1 (South Ogden Street) where detour signs will be posted. (NOTE: If southbound traffic (looking to enter I-90 east), fails to exit at exit 1 and follow the posted detour, they will be diverted to I-90 west. No detour will be posted along I-90 west.)