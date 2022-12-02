LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several Lewiston business are trying to recover from a devastating fire that happened on Wednesday on Center Street. The four-alarm blaze ripped through three businesses in the historic village.

Barbara Tremblay, owner of women’s clothing store Soully Created Boutique, operated the business in Lewiston for 20 years. Her storefront was damaged in the fire, leaving her in shock. She said she loves being part of the Lewiston community.

“It’s been two days and, you know, I can’t sleep at night. It’s devastating,” Tremblay said. “I just think about all the years I’ve spent in Lewiston. I’ve had so many customers and friends reach out to me. It’s just devastating that this happened right before the holidays.”

December was supposed to be her best month for sales at her shop, but she told News 4 the fire destroyed around $100,000 worth of inventory, leaving her unsure how to move forward.

“I mean — to rebuild that building and to get me back going — it’s going to take a lot of money, because I lost everything — racks. I lost everything.”

Two other businesses were destroyed in this week’s fire, including Sue’s Frame of Mind and Vintage Barbershop.

“It’s just so sad to see what happened to the building. It’s just so sad about my neighbors,” Tremblay said.

She hopes to one day reopen somewhere else along Center Street.

“I’m hoping the best will come. I’m keeping positive thoughts.”

The fire remains under investigation.