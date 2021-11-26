Ice at Canalside kicks off seventh season after year hiatus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Ice at Canalside is the place to be this weekend.

They kicked off the season Friday and there are a lot of new things to know if you’re planning to visit anytime this holiday season.

The ice opened at 1:00 Friday afternoon for the first time since 2019. It was a party into the night with people kicking off the weekend on the ice.

“I had fun skating and seeing the crowd of people having fun, that’s the most beautiful thing,” said visitor Marvin Gilliam.

“We’ve just been skating here since like 2:30 and it’s a really beautiful time especially at night when all the lights are on it’s so beautiful, it feels like magic,” said Izzy Bucki.

Whether you enjoy skating, curling, bumper cars, ice bikes, or all of the above, there’s something for everyone.

There’s also a new snack shack with specialty hot chocolates and hand pies.

Buffalo Waterfront general manager Lauren Moloney Ford said igloos are also back and sports fans are in for a treat.

“This year they are Buffalo sports themed we have a Bills one, a Sabres one, and a Bisons one so you can come out enjoy the ice public skating out here and warm up in your favorite igloo and support your favorite sports team at the same time,” she said.

To make sure all kids can enjoy the ice this year, Mayor Byron Brown announced they’ll be donating 40,000 free skate passes to Buffalo Public School students and faculty to be used any time this season.

Other events to look forward to include theme nights, visits from Santa through December, and a pond hockey tournament in February.

Current hours are 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sundays.

You can find all the up-to-date information and hours on the Canalside social media pages.