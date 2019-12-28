Ice Bikes of Buffalo featured on Disney+

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) Ice Bikes of Buffalo is gaining some national attention! If you look closely you’ll spot them the new Disney+ movie, Noelle!

Lisa Florczak and her husband Peter were the driving force behind water bikes at Canalside. And as the winter weather crept in .. their wheels started turning again.

“Back in 2014 in the springtime, they said you know we’re going to be opening this ice rink in the spring.. do you have any ideas what we can do?,” said Lisa Florczak. “I said well if you can ride a bike on water why not ride one on ice?”

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation encouraged Lisa to move forward with the idea. So she found a local manufacturer and the rest is history. “Six months later we were on the ice with these ice bikes and it’s been a hit ever since,” said Florczak.

Now in its 6th season, Ice Bikes of Buffalo has become a staple of winter at Canalside.

“This is the birthplace of the ice bike, this is the inspiration behind the ice bike and since then we’ve been branching out into other parts of the country,” said Florczak.

The ice bikes have spread to multiple cities, made appearances on national TV and now have made their way on to Disney+.

“We got an email from Disney productions about two years ago and I thought there’s no way Disney is contacting little Ice Bikes of Buffalo, so I deleted it,” said Florzcak. ” And then we received a phone call from Disney productions and I thought wow, this is legit! They really want these bikes.”

It’s a secret the Florczak’s have been keeping for two years! They manufactured special red bikes for the Disney+ movie, Noelle.

“Look carefully at the outdoor scenes because it’s a replica of Santa’s village, built on an ice rink and you can see the ice bikes going around in the background with the ice skaters,” she said.

If you want to try out an ice bike yourself or for more information, head here.