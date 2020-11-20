Ice skating, other winter activities canceled for this year at Canalside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Winter activities, including ice skating, have been canceled for this year at Canalside.

Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation spokesperson Pamm Lent said in a statement Friday that the decision to cancel was made “after careful consideration for the safety and health of our patrons”.

Canalside and the Outer Harbor will remain open for visitors throughout the winter.

Public health guidelines, including the use of facial coverings and practicing social distancing, must be observed.